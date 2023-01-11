Ghanaians who are unimpressed with the reviewed e-levy rate have voiced out their frustration on social media.
Since the introduction of the E-Levy in the 2022 budget, Ghanaians have kicked against the agenda which seeks to mobilise additional revenue for the country.
This has forced the government to revise the rate from the initial 1.5 downward to 1% effective today, January 11.
However, citizens say their burden has not been shed off, as they demand a total scrapping of the E-Levy.
Check out some reactions: