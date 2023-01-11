Ghanaians who are unimpressed with the reviewed e-levy rate have voiced out their frustration on social media.

Since the introduction of the E-Levy in the 2022 budget, Ghanaians have kicked against the agenda which seeks to mobilise additional revenue for the country.

This has forced the government to revise the rate from the initial 1.5 downward to 1% effective today, January 11.

However, citizens say their burden has not been shed off, as they demand a total scrapping of the E-Levy.

Check out some reactions:

Ghanaian are now in danger as 1% e-Levy start today — saidu mohammed (@saidumo57194242) January 11, 2023

Dem say E-Levy charges has been reduced from 1.50% to 1% OP effective 11th January,2023.



They want take am deceive people 😂💔 — X-ZoneGH (@Xzonegh2) January 11, 2023

So with all the noise and comments from experts before the e-levy was effected, the president only started listening when the e-levy failed to rake in the expected revenues right? Listening government indeed — Mr Nartey (@IsaacNarttis) January 11, 2023

the 2023 budget be serious charley, you dey send gh1 saf give somebro aa dem go tear 1% e-levy…sh!t ain’t fair pic.twitter.com/b2WN9oL9gb — NEW ABIREM CARDI B 🎶💖 (@stopfooling90) January 11, 2023

1% E-Levy can never end our success — DjStylish DeStylish (@DjStylish_GH) January 11, 2023

Any presidential candidate who'll take off the 1% E-levy on Momo transactions is who we're voting for next year. Even if e be GUM — King Usiph ⚪️ 🇬🇧 🇬🇭 (@usuphyoungslim) January 11, 2023

Reducing e-levy won’t change anything ok — 🪔Toasta Lives On 🪔 (@tatascaritas) January 11, 2023

E-levy charges have been reduced to 1% and you want me to celebrate? Terminate that shih! — DCNKA (@_nii_kpakpo) January 11, 2023

Decreasing e-levy just to increase VAT by 2.5% is criminal to me. — Maame Yaa Kesewaa Omari (@Kesewaa_Omari) January 11, 2023

You see the reason why we didn't want to accept the e-levy in the first place… God will judge all of them 😔 — _Bee_😋🍑😋 (@_therealbee_) January 11, 2023

E-Levy should go down to 0.5% … my take on the issue 👌👍 — 🇬🇭OnLy iN GH ®️ 🏕 🦋 (@ELIZLAND3) January 11, 2023

Fuel price and dollar getting back in their comfortable lead…how do they tackle it?…reduce E-levy to appease the masses…b.s — ⚜BOAT®⚜ (@MIMSHACKING) January 11, 2023