A one-year-old baby girl got burnt in a fire outbreak that engulfed two wooden structures in a house at Mataheko, near the Mars Business School, in Accra.

The charred body has been handed over to the police and deposited at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and further investigation.

The baby was asleep when the fire gutted the structures.

Apart from this, other occupants in the affected structures escaped unhurt.

Fire personnel from the Regional Headquarters Sub-Station and Kwame Nkrumah Circle Fire Station were dispatched to fight the fire.

They said as a precaution, they had to call on Electricity Company of Ghana to temporarily isolate electric power from the area.

“Tragically, a one-year-old baby girl was lost to the inferno,” officials of Fire Service explained.