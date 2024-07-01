GNASSM national executives file GH₵1.5m defamation lawsuit against Philip Bawa and Co.

The national executives of the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners (GNASSM), have taken legal action against three persons by filing a defamation lawsuit over the publication of what they term slanderous claims put out by the defendants.

The national body has described as defamatory, the publication of various allegations against the executives, accusing them of lack of accountability, exploiting the rank and file for personal gains, allocating some concessions designated for national distribution to certain executives and exhibiting unprecedented levels of greed.

The writ jointly filed by the President, Philip Kwasi Akuffo, GNASSM Vice President, Sampson Wiredu and Godwin Nii Armah, Secretary of GNASSM at a Kumasi high court and issued by the lawyer for the plaintiffs, Nana Akwasi Osei Bonsu Esq. is seeking an apology and damages amounting to GH₵500,000 against each defendant for the alleged defamatory publications.

The three persons are Philip K. Bawah, a former member of the Association who has reportedly left to form another Association.

The others are Daniel Kwaku Mensah (DKM) and Yaw Amoafo who are still members of the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners.

In the writ filed on June 25, 2024, the plaintiffs alleged that the publication by the defendants on various media outlets was not only false, malicious and reckless but also intended to open the plaintiffs to public scorn, and hatred and reduce them in the eyes of right-thinking members of the society.

They are therefore praying the court to order the defendants to publish on three consecutive occasions on the same platforms where the defamatory statements were made, a retraction and apology with the same prominence as given to the issuance of the defamatory words made against the plaintiffs.

They are also seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, their agents, assigns and servants from further publishing any defamatory comments about the plaintiffs and a cost covering legal fees.

At an emergency Extraordinary General Meeting held on the 25th of June 2024, the defendants are alleged to have accused the plaintiffs of running a malfunctioning association to destroy it.

The members present from all the 13 mining districts in the country debunked these assertions captured in a press statement by Philip Bawah and Co. indicating that it does not reflect the views and aspirations of all the members.

