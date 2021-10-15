Hearts of Oak have finally responded to claims by Great Olympics that midfielder Gladson Awako is no longer a player of the club.

The 30-year-old is yet to make his debut for the Phobians after joining them on a two-year deal from their city rivals.

However, Great Olympics have publicly claimed Awako has automatically reverted to the Wonder Club following Hearts of Oak’s failure to fulfill the contractual agreement.

However, the Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has insisted the former Berekum Chelsea and TP Mazembe attacker remains a player of the club.

“Gladson Awako is a Hearts of Oak player,” he told Asempa FM on Sports Nite.

“He has a contract with the club and when he starts training he will play,” he added.

Awako signed for Hearts in August after the Phobians reached a deal with Olympics worth GHS100,000.00 and remains one of the most decorated Ghanaian players in the domestic scene.