T.T. of Taxi Driver fame has debunked claims made by colleague actor Clement Bonney, popularly known as Mr Beautiful, that Prophet Badu Kobi gave him a huge amount of money to build a two-bedroom house.

According to him, Mr Beautiful invited him to Glorious Wave Church International and when he was about leaving, Prophet Kobi called him and gave him GHC 6,000 for his upkeep.

T.T. explained that this isn’t the first time Mr Beautiful is destroying his image to people behind his back.

He recalled one moment where TV presenter Delay and some of her friends promised him a house but Mr Beautiful called Delay and told her many things that were untrue.

Meanwhile, T.T. admitted that he had a land at Ayikuma but he rubbished claims by Mr Beautiful that the money was given to him by Prophet Kobi to build a house.

I have the land but I never said I want money to build a two-bedroom house. The land is at Ayikuma. Its around Larteh.

Can 6,000 Cedis build a two-bedroom house self-contained? There are some people who don’t have one tongue. Beautiful is an actor and this is the second time he has lied about me.

The first time he lied was on Delay’s show. Delay told me she wanted to contribute and build for me so that I don’t rent anymore and she gave me a Vodafone number to call and they asked of my ID card.

They said they wanted to give me a package. I honoured the invitation but later Delay called me and told me that she wants to cancel it and she mentioned names and one of them was Mr Beautiful.

Nonetheless, T.T. also recalled events where Mr Beautiful helped him in his life but insisted he is not a person who he would tag as truthful.

There was a time I was stranded in Kumasi and Mr Beautiful gave me money to come to Accra. He has helped me before but he can also ‘kill’ at the same time. His church didn’t do any appeal for funds for me like he said.