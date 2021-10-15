Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama, has singled out Hearts of Oak playmaker Salifu Ibrahim, WAFA’s forward Augustine Boakye, midfield metronome Gladson Awako and teammates, Salifu Mudasiru and Abdul Ganiyu as the best players of the Ghana Premier League.

Gama curated his list of outstanding players in an exclusive interview with Joy Sports and also noted that the Ghana Premier League had an abundance of talented players.

“We have many good players in Ghana. In my mind, I am always at the top but we have good players. Boakye from WAFA, we have Salifu Ibrahim, very good. We have the number 10 from Great Olympics [Awako], Ganyiu and Mudasiru of Kotoko. We have many, many good players. It is impossible to choose three or five or 10 options because you have more than that,” he said.

Hearts of Oak won the Ghana Premier League title last season and en route to the title, they beat Kotoko in the return leg of the Super Clash.

That win was what partly sealed the title for the Phobians with the two clubs on the same number of points before kickoff.

Looking back on the 2019/20 season, the midfielder conceded that the fixtures against Hearts were amongst the most difficult.

“Tough games? We have a lot. There were great games against WAFA, the two games against Hearts were very tough. In Ghana, there are no easy matches because all the teams come to beat Kotoko 100%. So this makes all matches more difficult for us, but we could have done better in some of them,” Gama said to Joy Sports.