A private school teacher has been arrested following an outcry that trailed a viral video of him assaulting his student.

The teacher, identified as Michael Freeman Chingwaru, is said to be a Maths teacher at Harare Einstein Tuition Centre in Zimbabwe.

The teacher was seen slapping and wrestling with the student on the floor, before accusing him of disrespecting him.

He then head-butted the student several times, before pulling out a leather belt and beat the student with it.

Even as other students appealed to him to show restraint, he continued.

The unnamed victim did not go down without a fight; he could be seen retaliating the aggressive beatings he received

The teacher is presently in police custody and will appear in court on assault charges.

Explaining the intent of the abuse in a tweet, the teacher posted a picture of the victim slapping a female student.

He added that he tried explaining to the student how inappropriate his actions were in school, but he was rather responded with abusive words.