At the 3rd African Media Convention, being held at the Accra International Conference Centre, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, delivered a stirring call to action for journalists across the continent.

Speaking to an assembly of media professionals, Dwumfour emphasized the critical role of the press in promoting media freedom and environmental sustainability in Africa.

In his address, Dwumfour urged journalists to adopt innovative approaches to strengthen media freedom, highlighting the importance of a robust, independent press in fostering democratic governance and accountability.

“In our quest to enhance media freedom, we must be bold, creative, and resilient,” he said.

“The media landscape is evolving, and it is our responsibility to stay ahead with cutting-edge techniques and strategies.”

He further stressed the need for African journalists to prioritize environmental sustainability in their reporting.

“The issues of climate change and environmental degradation are pressing concerns that demand our attention,” Dwumfour noted.

“As journalists, we have the power to influence public perception and policy through our coverage. We must use this power to advocate for sustainable practices and hold those in power accountable for environmental stewardship.”

Dwumfour also commended the government of Ghana, under the leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo, for its unwavering support of press freedom. “The support from the government has been instrumental in creating a conducive environment for journalists to operate without fear of intimidation or harassment,” he remarked. “This partnership between the media and the government is essential for advancing our democratic principles.”

The convention brought together journalists, media owners, and stakeholders from across Africa to discuss the future of the media industry on the continent. Themes of media innovation, freedom of expression, and sustainable development were at the forefront of discussions, reflecting the dynamic challenges and opportunities facing African journalism today.

Dwumfour called on his colleagues to stand united in addressing the multifaceted issues confronting the media in Africa. “We must stand up and be counted in the fight for media freedom and environmental justice,” he urged. “Our collective efforts will determine the future of journalism in Africa and its impact on our societies.”

The African Media Convention continues to serve as a vital platform for dialogue, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas, fostering a vibrant and resilient media sector that is essential for the continent’s progress.

