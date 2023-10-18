GITEX EUROPE May 2025 in Berlin set to be mega launch of the decade. GITEX GLOBAL (www.GITEX.com) is the powerful nexus bridging the future of economies in Dubai, Africa, and now Europe.

GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest tech show, kicked off its record edition this week in Dubai to a phenomenal international response over its first three days. Its huge scale in 2023 was amplified by the announcement that the mega tech and start-up event will launch in Europe, spearheading the international market expansion impetus of the global tech community.

GITEX EUROPE 2025 was announced today (18 October) at a signing ceremony at the 43rd GITEX GLOBAL, which this year again surpassed capacity at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) where it runs from 16-20 October 2023 featuring 6,000 exhibitors, and welcoming 180,000-plus attendees from 180 countries.

GITEX, the most trusted iconic tech event brand with an influential global following of tech professionals will now create a super corridor to connect international tech executives with elevated commercial and research development opportunities in the world’s most sort after digital economy.

GITEX EUROPE is organised by KAOUN International – the international affiliate of DWTC, who organises GITEX GLOBAL – in partnership with Messe Berlin, where the blockbuster event will debut from 21-23 of May 2025.

Extending a global tech hub network with a powerhouse event brand

GITEX EUROPE is the second overseas venture for the powerhouse GITEX brand, following the historic debut of GITEX AFRICA Morocco in May 2023, independently rated as the world’s best tech event launch. Through seamless explorative missions in the world’s most dynamic ascending markets, GITEX GLOBAL is now the powerful nexus bridging the future of economies, in Dubai, Africa, and now Europe.

The official signing ceremony of the launch between KAOUN International and Messe Berlin was attended by His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy; and Franziska Giffey, Vice Mayor of Berlin and State Senator for Economic Affairs, Energy and Enterprises.

“Berlin is a natural partner and twin to Dubai,” said H.E. Al Olama. “Going to Berlin proves that we are able to take the best and the brightest minds from the region to Europe and also bring them back to Dubai. This is a continuous momentum that started with GITEX AFRICA and we’re hoping to make GITEX Europe the most successful tech event in the continent.”

Senator Giffey said: “Berlin and GITEX are a perfect match. We are united in our vision of connecting the global community of innovators and we share the passion for pioneering new technologies.”

“Located in the heart of Europe, Berlin is home to one of the world’s most vibrant start-up ecosystems and a major destination for talent and investment. We are thrilled to team up with GITEX in our endeavour to advance transformation and boost Germany’s and Europe’s innovation power.”

The surge in international demand for GITEX to extend engagements and explore new markets catalysed the creation of GITEX EUROPE 2025 in Germany, the largest economy in Europe, accelerating future economies with a digital transformation vision centred around talent development, innovation, and purpose-driven, public-private-partnership (PPP) tech investment.

Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, the organiser of GITEX EUROPE, said: “The mission of GITEX is to create positive impact in the industries and economies we serve, and impact is sparked when the most imaginative, innovative and forward governments and people from diverse industries and cultures with shared ambitions come together to ignite open and honest collaborations.

“GITEX is all about the power of technology and people. The creation of GITEX Europe is centred on this simple DNA. We are motivated by the confidence the global tech community has placed on GITEX to lead them to the greatest markets in the world with the highest trust and commitment.”

Mario Tobias, CEO of Messe Berlin, added: “With GITEX EUROPE, one of the most important international tech and start-up events is coming to Berlin. Whether coders, developers, tech CEOs, investors, industry newcomers or representatives of politics, science and research – in cooperation with our partner KAOUN International we are bringing Europe’s tech community together in Berlin. It gives us great pleasure to lay the foundation for this today.

“GITEX EUROPE is an important expansion of our portfolio and addition to our other tech trade fairs,” added Tobias. “GITEX EUROPE provides the ideal platform for the full spectrum of digitisation topics – from AI, the metaverse, blockchain, cybersecurity and telecommunications to climate tech and future mobility.”

Accelerating Europe’s dynamic tech ascendancy

GITEX EUROPE 2025 will arrive as the continent forges ahead as a global tech superpower, inspiring a resilient ecosystem that, according to recent estimates, will need to create 11 million new tech jobs by 2030 to meet the growing demand of a $3 trillion European tech sector.

Home to 514 unicorns, Europe has global challengers and leaders in all new tech segments, while the continent now attracts 20 percent of global VC funding, up from five percent two decades ago.

Long-term optimism is underlined by the opportunity to deploy billions of dollars’ worth of European venture and growth funds on purpose-driven technologies that solve meaningful problems, with ESG investment and climate tech among the major beneficiaries in the coming years.

With over 160,000 start-ups and 2.6 million start-up employees that are more motivated, experienced, and connected than ever, Europe is perfectly poised to fast-track a golden age of tech ascendency, intensified by the networking power, PPP collaborations, and real business-making capacity of GITEX EUROPE 2025.

Germany and Berlin: the epicentre of European innovation

Berlin’s rising status as a global tech hub is amplified by economic polices establishing the German capital as a magnet for disruptive companies unified by a desire to change the world via transformative tech shifts such as AI, blockchain, and quantum computing.

A global influx of tech talent, entrepreneurs, and investors has catalysed a vibrant, digital-savvy community where 5,600 tech start-ups and scale-ups are currently based, while every second euro of all German funding goes to a Berlin start-up.

Berlin has also been voted as the most popular start-up hub anchored by an ecosystem of dynamic accelerators such as Berlin Partner, while the ultra-urban city has created 25 unicorns and hosted a number of tech unicorns throughout their growth such as N26, SumUp and Auto1 Group. With the most patent applications of any European country, Germany has proven itself as an innovation hub, with Berlin at its core.

