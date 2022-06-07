The 12-year-old girl who was allegedly taken to a herbalist at Oyibi Kom, a suburb of Accra, by her father to be killed for money rituals has broken her silence.

Speaking exclusively to Adom News, the primary six pupil revealed she is very close to her father hence it did not occur to her that he could harbour such intentions about her.

Asked what her father told her before she followed him, she said he told her that a friend had sent her some dresses from abroad which he wanted her to go for.

“My father asked my senior brother to bring me to Amasaman on Friday, where we met my father and his driver.

“He didn’t tell me where we were going but on our way, he took over the car and instructed the driver to wait while he drove off to the house from where I was rescued,” she narrated.

The little girl said when they got to their destination, her father only asked her to get down and follow him.

“We went to a house and he told me to go straight to a room where I sat until it was later revealed to me that he had wanted to kill me,” she cried.

The little girl who said she is studying hard to become one of the greatest pilots in the country revealed she was startled when the herbalist made that revelation to her.

Listen to the attached audio for more of the girl’s narration.

