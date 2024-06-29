Referees Manager of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Alex Kotey, believes that expanding television coverage will enhance officiating standards.

The top-tier league has faced significant criticism for contentious decisions in the recently concluded season, particularly regarding goals and refereeing choices on the final day, raising suspicions of match-fixing.

Kotey acknowledged the current broadcasting limitations but advocated for broader coverage.

“I wish all our matches could be televised live because when there is a live match, the focus is on you [the referee],” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“You will also want to avoid mistakes, but it depends on the sponsors. They think they cannot show all the matches, only about four. Expanding coverage would help.”

StarTimes, the rights holders for the league under a $5.25 million agreement signed in 2020, have had their contract terminated.

Consequently, the Ghana Football Association is now seeking a new partner.