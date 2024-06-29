Two friends have been arrested by some youth of Bole Mempeasem for stealing food and TV sets from residents.

According to the Assemblyman for Mempeasem electoral area, Abu Hassan, the two were spotted by some youth after coming out through a window from a victim’s room with rice and other food items.

One of the suspects, wearing a black shirt, confirmed after their arrest that he stole one flat-screen TV after eating the food and meat from his victim, who works at the Bole District Health Directorate.

He admitted that, this was the third time he had stolen from the health worker and that he usually did it with his accomplice in the afternoon.

His friend, a commercial tricycle rider, was arrested in a nearby bush on the Sawla-Wa highway as he came to pick up the stolen items from the bush where they were hidden earlier this morning.

The friend, who couldn’t hold back his tears, said he was asked to come and pick up some items by the roadside after charging his friend GH₵20.00.

Unfortunately, he was arrested at the scene by some youth and handed over to the police in Bole.

Recently, in Bole township, the theft of cooked food, provisions, flat screens, and tricycles has been high despite the increased number of security personnel deployed in the community.

The two suspects will be arraigned before the Bole District Magistrate Court on Monday with the exhibit foodstuffs and TV sets.

