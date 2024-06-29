The Black Satellites of Ghana has arrived safely in France to embark on a three-week tour of Europe.

Organized by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), this tour is aimed at preparing the male U20 side for the upcoming 2024 WAFU B U20 tournament.

Led by Coach Desmond Ofei, the Black Satellites travelled with a squad of 22 players for the tour, which commenced with their arrival in France on Thursday.

During their stay, the team is scheduled to participate in a series of friendly matches, including encounters in both France and Belgium.

As per a statement from the Ghana FA released on Friday, the Black Satellites are set to face Belgian club KV Mechelen on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at K. Rumstse SK in Tourcoing, Nord.

Following this, they will compete against the Royal Antwerp U23 side on Sunday, July 19, 2024, at Oude Bosuilbaan in Antwerp.

While in France, the team will conduct regular training sessions at Rue de l’Union à 70, Tourcoing Stadium, Nord.

Coach Desmond Ofei intends to use this intensive three-week training period to refine the team’s skills and tactics in preparation for the 2024 WAFU B U20 tournament.