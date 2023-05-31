A 4ft-long albino snake is not an everyday find just off a bustling high street in a seaside town in North Wales. When her son Cory ran indoors saying he’d found one, Kelsie Cox just assumed it was a toy snake left lying around.

As she has a fear of snakes, Kelsie quickly made herself scarce when husband Shaun confirmed the snow-white reptile was very much real and alive. Cory and sister Phoebe watched on as their dad took photos, retrieved the snake and placed it in a box.

Shaun and Cory came across the ghostly animal when returning to their home on Prestatyn High Street, Denbighshire, reports North Wales Live.

“It was in the back garden just lying in the sun,” said Kelsie.

“When Cory came running inside saying he’s found a snake, I was thinking it was a fake one. I’m terrified of snakes – I didn’t get very close but my children loved it. I left Shaun to care for it while I shared a photo on social media.”

The ‘Snow’ Corn snake is being cared for by Idlewild Animal Sanctuary in the Conwy Valley (

Image: Idlewild Animal Sanctuary)

She wasn’t the only one left feeling slightly queasy. Seeing Kelsie’s post, a Deganwy woman said: “I think I would have died if I’d stumbled across that on the High Street.” A man expressed similar sentiments. “If I saw that I would be the first man on Mars,” he shivered.

Identified as a non-venomous Corn snake, it is thought to be a “Snow” morph as it had hints of orange-yellow pigmentation. Despite their strange appearance, white Corns are relatively common as they have become popular as pets.

When no one stepped forward to claim the Prestatyn snake, Kelsie contacted Idlewild Animal Sanctuary in the Conwy Valley. As well as offering respite for rescued birds and livestock, it rehabilitates injured and sicky animals, and rehomes others.

After accepting the Corn snake into her care, sanctuary manager Kim Barton-Jones said it was “definitely hungry”. She added: “The poor snake made short work of some food.”

Cats and chickens are more commonly rehomed by Idlewild, though earlier this year the sanctuary appealed for new homes for 56 mice. Snakes are a relative rarity, though last month a 4ft Boa Constrictor was voluntarily surrendered to its care.

No one has yet offered it a new home. “Not a lot of people have the right facilities for a Boa Constrictor,” said Kim.

Neither has the owner of Prestatyn’s albino Corn snake been identified so far. They have seven days to come forward and show proof of ownership, such as photos and vet references.

If the owner is not traced, the snake will be offered to people with experience of looking after reptiles. Already there have been plenty of offers for the “absolutely beautiful” snake.

Kelsie’s children were “amazed” to find a snake in their garden but, given their mum’s phobia, they won’t get to rehome it. “It was definitely a different type of day,” said Kelsie. “I didn’t expect it at all but I’m glad the snake is safe.”