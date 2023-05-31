SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to the final of the UEFA Europa League which pits Sevilla against Roma at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary on the evening of Wednesday 31 May 2023.

Path to the final

Sevilla, who have an amazing record of winning the Europa League every time they have reached the quarterfinal stage, ‘dropped’ into the competition from the UEFA Champions League and went on to defeat PSV Eindhoven (3-2 on aggregate), Fenerbahce (2-1), Manchester United (5-2) and Juventus (3-2). They are just 90 minutes away from winning the Europa League for a record-extending seventh time (adding to triumphs in 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2020).

Roma’s path to the final saw them finish second in Group C behind Real Betis, before going on to defeat Red Bull Salzburg (2-1 on aggregate), Real Sociedad (2-0), Feyenoord (4-2) and Bayer Leverkusen (1-0). Last season’s UEFA Europa Conference League champions, the Giallorossi are hoping for continued continental success.

In addition, the winners of this match will earn a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League regardless of their finishing position in their domestic leagues.

Head-to-head stats

In head-to-head stats, Sevilla and Roma have met in just one previous match: a round of 16 single-leg tie (due to the effect of Covid-19) in the Europa League in August 2020 which the Spanish side won 2-0 thanks to goals from Sergio Reguilon and Youssef En-Nesyri.

Battles to watch

Jose Luis Mendilibar v Jose Mourinho – Mendilibar has done an amazing job in turning Sevilla’s season around, but he faces a tough opponent in the wily and wizened Mourinho, who is chasing yet another continental title.

Fernando v Nemanja Matic – These two veteran midfielders have defied father time to be outstanding performers for their teams in the ‘engine room’ this term, but only one of them will walk away a Europa League champion from Budapest.

Gonzalo Montiel v Tammy Abraham – It has not been a vintage season for Abraham in goal-scoring terms, but he remains a talisman for Roma and will be a player that the determined Montiel will have to keep a close eye on.

UEFA Europa League final broadcast details (All times GMT)

Wednesday 31 May

19:00: Sevilla v Roma – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football