Ghana's TVET sector enhances employability through industry partnerships: GIZ and CTVET lead the way

The Commission of Technical Vocational Education and The German Development Cooperation (GIZ) have stressed the importance of continuous collaboration and industry involvement in Ghana’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to shape the future of skills development.

They emphasized that partnerships between government, industry, and development partners are crucial, with the potential to transform the TVET system and ensure training programs meet evolving labour market needs.

“It’s crucial that industry, government, and development partners work hand in hand to ensure TVET graduates are equipped with the skills and competencies required to succeed in today’s dynamic economy,” said a representative from GIZ.

At a media engagement at Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), Mr. Michael Andivi Naah, a Technical Advisor with GIZ, representing the Corporation and the EU, highlighted the significance of Sector Skills Bodies (SSBs) in economic development.

The event, organized by the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) in collaboration with GIZ and KsTU under the “Pact for Skills: Support to the Transformation of the TVET System in Ghana,” served as a crucial platform to spotlight the importance of SSBs in shaping a skilled and responsive workforce.

“Incorporating industry insights into curriculum development and providing hands-on training opportunities are pivotal in shaping the next generation of skilled professionals,” Mr. Naah said.

The Director-General of CTVET, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, stressed the importance of industry involvement from the start of skills training to improve TVET implementation quality and success.

He emphasized forging partnerships with the private sector to enhance the productivity and competitiveness of the skilled workforce.

“Private sector involvement is crucial for the success of TVET implementation at all levels,” Dr. Kyei Asamoah said.

Dr. Kyei Asamoah called on the private sector and industry players to become key drivers of TVET in Ghana, emphasizing a sectoral approach to skills development to address sector-specific challenges.

“The symbiotic relationship between TVET and national development cannot be overemphasized,” he added.

Prof. Gabriel Dwomoh, Vice Chancellor of Kumasi Technical University, welcomed the establishment and development of Sector Skills Bodies, highlighting their significance in bridging the gap between academia and industry.

“The engagement on industry-academia relationships will serve as a significant impact in transforming TVET for accelerated development and guaranteed employability of the country,” Prof. Dwomoh said.

Operating under the Commission for TVET, SSBs focus on reducing skills gaps, improving productivity, increasing employability, and promoting sustainable development through research.

The collaboration between GIZ, CTVET, and other stakeholders underscores the commitment to advancing skills development in Ghana through industry partnerships and tailored training programs.

