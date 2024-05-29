Registered mobile money accounts in Ghana surged to 68.2 million in April this year, marking a significant increase compared to 57.6 million in the same period in 2023.

According to the Bank of Ghana’s Summary of Economic and Financial Data for May 2024, the growth has been steady since last year.

In May 2023, there were 58.7 million registered mobile money accounts, which rose to 59.7 million in June, representing an increase of one million. By September, the figures had skyrocketed to 63.2 million.

The upward trend continued with 64 million in October, 64.9 million in November, and 65.6 million in December.

This year, the growth persisted with 66.3 million accounts in January, 66.9 million in February, 67.6 million in March, and 68.2 million in April.

The data also revealed a rise in active mobile money accounts, which increased from 21.1 million in April last year to 23.9 million in April this year.

In May 2023, active accounts rose marginally to 21.8 million and then saw a significant surge to 22.1 million in June.

The figures continued to grow from September to December, reaching 21.9 million, 22.1 million, 22.4 million, and 22.8 million, respectively.

The growth trend persisted in 2024, with active accounts reaching 22.9 million in January, 23.1 million in February, 23.4 million in March, and 23.9 million in April.

ALSO READ: