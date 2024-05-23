Patricia Christabel Kyerematen, the wife of independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen has urged Ghanaians to vote for her husband.

According to her, Ghana’s future is in the hands of a “compassionate, extraordinary, and visionary leader” like Mr. Kyerematen.

“Vote for him, all who labour and are heavily laden, and he will give you rest. This country will experience a change like never before. Many political leaders have promised change, but trust me, Alan is bringing real, true, genuine change—change that every Ghanaian can feel. No one will be left out, so Alan is calling on everyone to vote for him,” Mrs. Kyerematen said.

She is certain Mr. Kyerematen is the Christ-like man committed to advancing this Ghana’s progress than the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“Ghana’s future lies in the hands of this gentle, compassionate, extraordinary, and exemplary visionary. He is my Alan, your Alan, and Ghana’s Alan. Don’t be afraid that December 7th is around the corner. We will not find a better Christ-like man committed to advancing this country’s progress than Alan Kyerematen. The duopoly is too much,” she stated.

