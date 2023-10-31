Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has reaffirmed that the Ghanaian economy is on a recovery path, citing improvement in some macroeconomic indicators.

According to him, the government is committed to working to improve on its fiscals to achieve economic growth.

Speaking at a signing ceremony of a 42 million euro financing agreement between the European Union and the Government of Ghana for green transition in agribusiness and public financial management, Mr. Ofori-Atta said the financing agreement will pave the way for a double digital and green transition which would support the private sector.

“In Marrakesh, the IMF said we have done our part and this is a testament of what we are doing. We are recovering steadily. This agreement with the EU reflects our shared commitment to sustainable development and economic progress”.

“Together, we will pave the way for a double digital and green transition, boost the private sector, including the agribusiness sector and strengthen financial management systems”, he explained.

The European Union Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly, said the agreement will help foster fiscal discipline and increase investor confidence.

“Together, these areas represent a comprehensive approach to sustainable development that will impact not only Ghana but also serve as a catalyst for the implementation of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy that seeks smart, clean and digital investments with its partner countries” he stated.

The agreement opens a new era of collaboration aimed at promoting sustainable development, fostering economic growth and strengthening key sectors crucial for the EU-Ghana partnership.

It focuses on green transition for agribusiness, private sector development and sound public financial management.