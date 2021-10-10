Ghana will be removed from the United Kingdom (UK) government’s red list COVID-19 high-risk countries with effect from Monday, October 11, 2021

The country’s Covid-19 vaccination certificate will also be recognised by the UK from Monday.

This means, there will be no self-isolation, no pre-departure test, and no day-old test for persons from Ghana entering the UK.

This, according to the UK High Commissioner to Ghana, Ms Harriet Thompson will be much easier for persons from Ghana to enter the UK.

“For those countries whose citizens are not able to enter the UK, there are big changes to the vaccine certification. So again from Monday, the vaccine certificates issued in Ghana after vaccination will be recognized by the UK system which means no self-isolation, no pre-departure test, and no day-old test, so it will be much easier for persons from Ghana to enter the UK,” she stated .

Ghana is part of a list of 47 countries and territories to be taken off the list. Passengers returning to England from these destinations will no longer be required to enter hotel quarantine.

Speaking on Accra-based Television station, Citi TV, Ms Thompson said the UK is keen to open up international travel as quickly as possible hence the country is changing all the rules regarding people entering into the UK.

“There are different rules for people coming into the UK. We are really keen to open up international travel as quickly as possible and also safely. So we are changing all the rules. So now there is no amber and green list, there is a red list and the rest of the world. And as it was announced on [Thursday], there is no African country at all on that list.”

The UK had segmented countries into green, amber and red lists, each carrying different degrees of restrictions for arrivals back to Britain.

A British citizen travelling from a green and amber list was not required to undergo a mandatory quarantine.

Travellers arriving in the UK from countries on the red list were denied entry while returning Britons were to submit to 10 days of mandatory quarantine in hotels.