Former president John Dramani Mahama has said Ghanaians wouldn’t have taken it lightly if his government had created the level of mess under President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration.

According to him, the current economic crisis justifies a statement he made in his concessionary speech after the 2016 election that posterity will judge his good works.

“They [NPP] have created a crisis of confidence in the population in our democracy because now it’s easy for Ghanaians to think that politicians are liars; they’ll just lie for political power.

“If I did one-tenth of what they have done these last eight years, I’m sure that I would have been pilloried and crucified on a cross by now. There’s a bit of hypocrisy in it,” he said.

Mr Mahama, who made the comments in an interview with KSM on Accra-based Pan Africa TV, said “it’s NPP propaganda. They are in their mess, and they want to draw everybody else into the same mess.”

“They are happy to push that mantra and make it look like, Oww, you are better off staying with us because if the NDC comes, it will be the same. That is the psychology of the propaganda they are doing, it’s not the same,” he stated.

