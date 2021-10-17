Its a Shattabration all over the world as fans unite to mark Dancehall King, Shatta Wale’s birthday.

Irrespective of their genre options and favourites, music lovers all over the world, especially Ghanaians have described Shatta as an icon worth celebrating.

They have flooded social media with millions of comments and well-wishes for the controversial international artiste who clocks 37 today, October 17.

As part of the agenda, netizens have coined an official hashtag for the celebration,#Shattabration #LongLiveShattaWale, which is being trended on all social media platforms.

There is also a challenge for fans to post either their most memorable quote, lyrics or photo of the My Level hitmaker.

To also make his day a banger, Shatta has released four songs off his Gift of God album for listening pleasure.

2018

HBD MIXTAPE

2019

🎵 Borjor



All on his birthday. Last year, it was not a song or mixtape but a house party. A very nice and a rich man party. This year, we are gonna listen to the CHAFF GOG.. #LongLiveShattaWale #Shattawale #Shattabration pic.twitter.com/WNL74pKddB — MASTERMIND (@AdweneK3se) October 17, 2021

Music mu Messi + Ronaldo, No need to write much about you coz Africa and the world knows what you’re capable of. Happy birthday king Shatta Shatta Wale 🎉🎈🎊🎁#Shattabration #LongLiveShattaWale #LongLiveTheKing pic.twitter.com/aulaLVNz92 — Target Kojo Black 🎯🇬🇭 (@TargetBlack7) October 17, 2021

The thing we Dey sit for Top like Nyame! Wob3dwane!!

We Dey Regulate am like Nyame wob3dwane 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉



Hail you Kinvg on this Special day Happy Birthday 1DON #LongLiveShattaWale #Shattabration ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/zP6aLbNRpc — CORROSIVE  RULE 👿🇬🇭 (@yawdevil_) October 17, 2021

Happy birthday 1Don 👑 Pls never stop giving us more hits songs #ShattaBration 👏🏽🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/1L1aSnY0yH — E L T A N A 🇬🇭 🇯🇲🔥 (@LifeOfEltana) October 17, 2021

Happy birthday to the most original, the motivator , the king himself @shattawalegh . You are a blessing to the music industry. More live , More swimming pools 😁#LongLiveShattaWale#ShattaBration #LongLiveTheKing pic.twitter.com/6U3bns4FL2 — Minike (@MinikeSM4lyf) October 17, 2021

On this day, Years ago, a diamond was found from the clumsiest of dust.

Fate gave birth to the symbol of hope.

Happy Birthday Shatta Wale#Shattabration #LongLiveShattaWale pic.twitter.com/Z8NXiCM4XO — FRIDAY BORN KOFI (@iam_FridayBorn) October 17, 2021

Happy earth day King @shattawalegh live long and experience the best vision of life with good health more wisdom and prosperity and more hit. #LongLiveTheKing #LongLiveShattaWale #Shattabration #MandelaMontana pic.twitter.com/Agr86MdPbX — SHATTABA ROCKCITY (@RockCity100) October 17, 2021

He fought the industry for the betterment of his colleagues.

Gave Ghanaians a platform to advertise their business #ShattaTuesdayMarket #Shaxi coming for all



Happy birthday @shattawalegh . Continue your good works and God will bless you 🙏#Shattabration #LongLiveShattaWale pic.twitter.com/PRqBwlg4EI — ManaclesofAsHAttA (@kobsol) October 17, 2021