Its a Shattabration all over the world as fans unite to mark Dancehall King, Shatta Wale’s birthday.
Irrespective of their genre options and favourites, music lovers all over the world, especially Ghanaians have described Shatta as an icon worth celebrating.
They have flooded social media with millions of comments and well-wishes for the controversial international artiste who clocks 37 today, October 17.
As part of the agenda, netizens have coined an official hashtag for the celebration,#Shattabration #LongLiveShattaWale, which is being trended on all social media platforms.
There is also a challenge for fans to post either their most memorable quote, lyrics or photo of the My Level hitmaker.
To also make his day a banger, Shatta has released four songs off his Gift of God album for listening pleasure.