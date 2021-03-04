supreme court
Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to express diverse reactions following the Supreme Court’s ruling on the 2020 election petition.

There have also been congratulatory and goodwill messages to President Nana Akufo-Addo on his victory with the same extended to former President John Mahama.

The Apex Court on Thursday, March 3, 2021, dismissed the election petition brought before it by Mr Mahama, the 2020 Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The court basically held that the petitioner failed to conclusively prove any of the issues that it had filed for determination.

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah made this known while reading the ruling of the court.

“The petitioner did not demonstrate in any way how the errors affected the declaration of the election…We have therefore no reason to order a re-run [of the election]. We accordingly dismiss the petition,” he said.

Read more reactions below:




