Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to express diverse reactions following the Supreme Court’s ruling on the 2020 election petition.

There have also been congratulatory and goodwill messages to President Nana Akufo-Addo on his victory with the same extended to former President John Mahama.

The Apex Court on Thursday, March 3, 2021, dismissed the election petition brought before it by Mr Mahama, the 2020 Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The court basically held that the petitioner failed to conclusively prove any of the issues that it had filed for determination.

Unlike mahama and his vice in 2013, these gentlemen are not cladded in white apparels. They are real gentlemen who mean business #ElectionPetition pic.twitter.com/yDcagkoXCQ — kobby Abeam (@kaydeealive) March 4, 2021

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah made this known while reading the ruling of the court.

“The petitioner did not demonstrate in any way how the errors affected the declaration of the election…We have therefore no reason to order a re-run [of the election]. We accordingly dismiss the petition,” he said.

Thank you Ghana for the votes.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



President till 6th January, 2025#ElectionPetition Chief Justice#JudgementDay#JMPetitionAtoNsuom pic.twitter.com/XYWjCFjPis — sir Justice🇬🇭 (@justiceWinebia) March 4, 2021

Is this what will happen on judgement day? Listening to all your sins and having it referenced against those you asked for forgiveness and went back to do the same things over and over again 😭#ElectionPetition — Ghana Made (@abenamagis) March 4, 2021

Petitioner’s mood on Nunoo and Whyte 😄come help then you spoil the matter #ElectionPetition pic.twitter.com/FyIpdvyVMD — Nana KOB (@IamNanaKOB) March 4, 2021

This is just one election and the Chief Justice has read for 2 hours non stop re the #Electionpetition verdict.



So if on the main #JudgementDay God decides to overlook your minor sins and read only your major sins, how many days will it take us to wait for your verdict? 🤔 — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) March 4, 2021