Kumbungu Member of Parliament, Ras Mubarak, has warmed the hearts of Ghanaians with his latest post on social media.

The post captured a throwback photo of Mr Mubarak with Rasta hair which has earned him praises.

He indicated the photo was taken about 18 years ago.

Taking his Facebook page to share the photo, he captioned it: “18 years ago (around 2002):#Rasta #NattyDread #OneLove #SoulRebel.”

Amid laughter, many fans and followers, who could relate to the photo, took the legislator down memory lane of his days as a media personality.

Others also commended him on how he made them fall in love with reggae back in the days.

