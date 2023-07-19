Some Ghanaian social media users on Wednesday, July 19, celebrated former boxing legend Azumah Nelson on his 65th birthday.

In a career spanning 28 years and six months, Azumah Nelson fought 47 times with 39 wins, two draws and six losses. Twenty-eight of those wins came by way of knockout.

He was a two-weight world champion, having held the WBC featherweight title from 1984 to 1987, and the WBC super-featherweight title twice between 1988 and 1997.

Among some of his accolades were also winning gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and African Games in 1978, before going on to win the Amateur Boxer of the Year at the Sports Writers Association of Ghana awards in the same year.

Read some comments below:

It's the return of the god so press record

I speak my piece I'm a beast no peace accord

The pen is a sword I'm a samurai of course

Sum it all up I dey job be rest assured

Ghana ayɛ shi but my my soul on ice

Put your bets on me, roll the dice

– Azumah Nelson Flow 👑

