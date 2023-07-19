Some Ghanaian social media users on Wednesday, July 19, celebrated former boxing legend Azumah Nelson on his 65th birthday.
In a career spanning 28 years and six months, Azumah Nelson fought 47 times with 39 wins, two draws and six losses. Twenty-eight of those wins came by way of knockout.
He was a two-weight world champion, having held the WBC featherweight title from 1984 to 1987, and the WBC super-featherweight title twice between 1988 and 1997.
Among some of his accolades were also winning gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and African Games in 1978, before going on to win the Amateur Boxer of the Year at the Sports Writers Association of Ghana awards in the same year.
Read some comments below:
Happy Birthday to Africa's Greatest 🥊🥊Professor 🇬🇭Azumah Nelson who turns 65 today.— George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) July 19, 2023
Legend!!! pic.twitter.com/f52Lfe111y
Happy birthday to Africa's greatest boxer, Professor Azumah Nelson.— JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) July 19, 2023
You made the nation proud and brought smiles to the faces of Ghanaians during your impressive boxing career. pic.twitter.com/G8gfo6eZkH
The ‘Professor’ is 65— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) July 19, 2023
Happy Birthday to Africa’s Greatest Boxer of All Time.
Professor Zoom Zoom Azumah Nelson. pic.twitter.com/pc9GUcZgx5
Happy Birthday,Professor Zoom Zoom Azumah Nelson— Ibaganza_Junior (@ibaganza_) July 19, 2023
Grow and Glow.
We're always with you and we love you as well.
Africa’s Greatest Boxer of All Time turns 65 today 👑🍾
Age with Grace🫂🙏
Happy Birthday to Professor Azumah Nelson 🙏😤 pic.twitter.com/iqc7ozZBcD— Listowel Mensah (@Listo_Mens) July 19, 2023
🎉 Happy Birthday, Azumah Nelson! 🎉— Fighters (@EFLFighters) July 19, 2023
Wishing the legendary champion and pride of Ghana, Azumah Nelson, a day filled with joy and celebration. Your resilience, determination, and remarkable achievements in the boxing world have inspired us all.
1/2 pic.twitter.com/QmqTtBWmV2
Happy 65th Birthday to the Legendary Ghanaian boxer, Professor Barima Azumah Nelson. Enjoy your day Sir. pic.twitter.com/vyeXW49X8a— Patrick Yaw Boamah (@pyboamah) July 19, 2023
We stayed at work till the early hours of his fights to watch him. The Terrible Terror. Zoom Zoom. The Professor. Happy birthday nos 65 Azumah Nelson. pic.twitter.com/U8CJaOFMHw— Kwame Dwomoh Agyeman (@dwomohkwame1) July 19, 2023