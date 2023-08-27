In a groundbreaking declaration, the Vice Chancellor of Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU), Prof. Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, has ignited a spark of technological fervour across the nation.

Speaking at the GCTU’s inaugural Technology and Business Society Seminar in Accra, he issued a resounding call to action: Ghanaians must wholeheartedly embrace emerging technologies, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI).

According to Prof. Afoakwa, the legal profession, among others, is on the cusp of a profound transformation driven by AI and technological advancements.

The Vice Chancellor’s message resonates with the global wave of technological progress sweeping across industries.

He stressed the need for proactive measures, including robust legislation and advocacy, championed by figures like Patrick Yaw.

These measures are essential to harness the potential of AI while ensuring it aligns with the nation’s values and safeguards its workforce.

“We cannot agree with him any less,” Prof. Afoakwa affirmed when referring to Patrick Yaw’s advocacy. His words echo the sentiment of experts worldwide who recognize that technology is reshaping the very fabric of society. AI is no longer a distant dream but a tangible force that is permeating daily life.”

Prof Afoakwa astutely pointed out that no nation would willingly adopt a technology that threatens its citizens’ livelihoods.

However, in a world that is evolving at an unprecedented pace, Ghana, like any other nation, cannot afford to remain stagnant.

The imperative is clear – adapt or risk being left behind in the relentless march of progress.

Meanwhile, distinguished guest Prof. Letlhokwa Mpedi, the Vice Chancellor and Principal of the University of Johannesburg in South Africa, emphasized the transformative potential of AI for Africa.

He spoke of how AI could be a potent tool in the fight against poverty and unemployment, especially in sectors like electrical engineering.

The echoes of these visionary leaders are reverberating throughout Ghana. Their words serve as a rallying cry for Ghanaians to seize the opportunities offered by AI and new technologies.

As the nation charts a course towards a technologically empowered future, it does so under the guidance of educators and leaders who understand the profound implications and boundless potential of these advancements.

Ghana is not merely witnessing the AI revolution; it is actively participating in shaping it.

In a world where innovation knows no boundaries, Ghana is poised to not only keep pace but to lead the charge towards a brighter, technologically enhanced future.

Under the leadership of luminaries like Prof Afoakwa and with the wisdom of international scholars like Prof. Letlhokwa Mpedi, the nation is ready to embrace AI and new technologies as the catalysts for a prosperous and empowered tomorrow.