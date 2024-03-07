The Ghanaian Students Society at the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom has marked the 67th Independence Day of Ghana in the city of Bradford, UK.

As part of activities to celebrate this day, Ghanaian students and lecturers at the University adorned themselves in their native attires, ranging from kente clothes to smocks to discuss the democracy of Ghana and how it contributes to its development as well as how young people can participate in this development process.

The discussion proceeded with a flag-raising event at the school’s peace garden and climaxed with a tree-planting event to signify the resilient spirit of Ghanaians both at home and abroad.

Delivering the keynote speech at the event to commemorate the day, Professor Richard Nyuur, Head of the International Business, Marketing and Strategy Department, at the University emphasized the importance of such an august occasion.

The Ghanaian Professor, indicated, “Ghana, in its democratic journey has not only been a beneficiary but also a contributor to the global community”.

He underscored how our dedication to democratic principles has earned us respect and strengthened our diplomatic relations with other countries worldwide, including the United Kingdom, which happens to be its colonial master.

As usual, we are looking forward to a very smooth, free, and fair election in December, he added.

The President of the Ghanaian Students Society, Carl Selorm Dovi reiterated the need for unity among the students as they have traveled abroad to broaden their horizons and go back home to help with the development of the country.

Dignitaries at the event included Dr. Kweku Adams, an Associate Professor of International Business at the University of Bradford, Hon. Sammy Crabbe, a former second Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and PhD student at the university, Iqra Tabassaum, Education Officer of the University of Bradford Union, and many other Heads of Department of the Institution.

