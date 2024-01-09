Ghanaian preacher in UK sexually harassed while preaching in public

A viral video circulating on social media has captured an incident where a Ghanaian preacher faced open harassment from two women in London, UK.

The footage depicts Eben Ablorh holding a microphone and delivering his sermon, only to be unexpectedly confronted by these white ladies making sexual advances at him.

The preacher made a frantic effort to flee from the women who giggled while dancing around him.

“I don’t want it; I have a better one at home…hallelujah,” he is heard saying.

The ladies persisted with their sexually suggestive movements invading the man’s space.

However, the person who filmed the incident was also heard urging the preacher to stay restrained adding “let’s record it; we need to record this. We will show them what they were doing. Back off, stop it, don’t touch him.”

One of the ladies took offense when she was told by passersby to halt the act, which dovetailed into a heated argument.

Watch video below: