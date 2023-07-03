Philmtools Media Limited, a Ghanaian film production company, celebrates the success of their latest film ‘Otokunor’ as it secures a spot in four prestigious international film festivals.

Starring the renowned actor Fred Amugi, this captivating short film, created with a budget of $10,000.00, has been chosen for the esteemed 2023 Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival, the Orlando Urban Film Festival, the Kano International Film Festival, and the Blackstar International Film Festival.

Set in the heart of a traditional Ga fishing community in James Town, Accra, ‘Otokunor’ narrates the compelling story of a young boy confronted with a dilemma: whether to abandon his fishing duties in pursuit of education.

Fred Amugi skillfully portrays the father, who staunchly opposes his son’s desire to trade the shores for the classroom.

With its enthralling plotlines, the film offers a poignant reflection of the trials faced by an average African child striving to succeed in life.

The Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINF) is an annual event that showcases outstanding films from the Nigerian and African film industries, attracting global attention.

Similarly, the Orlando Urban Film Festival provides a platform for urban-themed films, highlighting diverse narratives and perspectives.

The Kano International Film Festival celebrates the art of filmmaking, while the Blackstar International Film Festival promotes African and African diaspora cinema, fostering cultural exchange and appreciation.

The selection of ‘Otokunor’ for these prestigious film festivals is a testament to its artistic merit and storytelling prowess, further solidifying its place among the international film community.

The film’s achievements shine a light on the rich talent and creative potential within the Ghanaian film industry.

The Orlando Urban Film Festival (OUFF), is also Florida’s first and only African-American film festival. The OUFF Team are business executives with over 20 years of experience and education to help you expose your talent on a large public platform.

The Kano International Film Festival first held from 28th to 30th September 2022 in Kano, the iconic epicentre of Northern Nigeria’s Kannywood film industry is organised by Classical Film Modern Academy.

The Black Star International Film Festival is non-profit festival in Ghana celebrated annually to bridge the gap between African movie cinema and the global community of movie makers.

Produced by actor Daniel Kofi Ewusi, the thirty-minutes film, ‘Otokunor’, was written by Kwame Kyei Baffour and directed by Director Hafiz.

Kofi Ewusi is widely known for producing the award-winning James Town Fisherman television series which features the late Psalm Adjeteyfio (TT).

Based in East London, Kofi has revealed to Joy Entertainment that he has currently booked studio sessions with an astute sound engineer in London to work on the sound of the short film before it is officially released.

He also touched on how challenging it was producing a film in a Ghanaian language for the international film market.

“Filmmaking in Ghana is beautiful. Filming in vernacular is exciting and challenging when you know your audience and viewers will mostly be foreign based and away from the locations and lingua of cast,” Kofi said.

The well-traveled filmmaker, however, stressed that he faced challenging circumstances with access and permit to shoot the film.

“In spite of the difficulties, I’d still like to express sincere gratitude to the Accra Metropolitan Authority, the James Town traditional council and opinion leaders. Without their assistance, we would not be here today,” he said.

Kwame Agyemang Berko the Media Relations Director of Philmtools Media Limited, responding to how an unreleased short film ‘Otokunor’ has caught the attention of the international film community, attributed it to the Grace of God and the hard work injected into the project.