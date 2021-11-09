Kyei Nwom, one of Ghana’s fast-rising stars, has released his first EP titled ‘The Soar’ five years after appearing on the popular reality music show MTN Hitmaker.

Although he did not win the competition, Kyei has continued to pursue music professionally.

According to him, The Soar EP, which is steadily garnering numbers on social media, stemmed out of his love and passion for doing music.

The music project also focuses on the funny and sad moments young people go through in their relationships.

Apart from this EP, Kyei has six songs out; Damebi, Love Me, Akonoba, Agatha, Agoro and So Mu Yie. As an independent artiste he has performed and is open to performing at events.

Officially, his music journey started in 2016 when He joined MTN Hitmaker 5. Talking about the name of the new project he said I call it Soar because after obtaining my undergraduate degree, I have received all the blessings of my parents to pursue music as a career. Music has always been my passion, from my days at Accra Academy where I learnt to play the guitar.

Like every other independent artiste, he is open to working with investors to push his craft across a wider scope.

The Soar EP has Kyei listed as one of the fast-rising stars on the Ghanaian music scene by music-streaming giant Boomplay.

Check out Kyei’s ‘So Mu Yie’ off The Soar EP below: