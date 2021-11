The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League champions, Hearts of Oak, will pay a courtesy call on President Nana Akufo-Addo today at the Jubilee House, the club has confirmed.

The visit is at the behest of the Ghanaian leader after the Phobians won a domestic treble last season.

The visit will afford the chance for the team to present their Premier League crown and the FA Cup title to President Akufo-Addo.