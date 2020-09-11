Some Ghanaians in the United States of America (USA) are said to be incensed over the murder of 27-year-old Ghanaian, Barbara Tommey, who was shot and killed by her pastor husband Sylvester Ofori at Orlando in Florida.

Madam Tommey was killed by her husband at the Navy Federal Credit Union where she works in Orlando and the news has since gone viral.

The husband, Mr Ofori, who was a pastor at the Floodgates of Heaven International Ministries, has been arrested and charged with murder.

READ ALSO:

It is not yet known the motive for which this heinous crime was committed but sources say the two were separated and in the process of dissolving the marriage when the murder took place.

It is on the back of this that the Ghanaian community in the US is incensed about the development.

Amankrado, who is at Sankofa Radio in the USA, speaking on Adom FM’s Midday News, said Ghanaians in the US are seeking justice for the 27-year-old lady.

Listen to the Ghanaian detailing what happened in audio below: