Betty, a renowned Ghanaian model, tied the knot with the love of her life following the joyous arrival of their first child.

The bride, adorned in a stunning custom-made gown, created by top fashion designers such as Modabertha, exuded an exquisite charm.

Her melanin-rich complexion was beautifully complemented by a breathtaking one-shoulder gold dress, and she elegantly styled her frontal hair for the wedding reception.

Standing beside her, the groom radiated confidence, dressed in a white long-sleeved kaftan adorned with intricate embroidery.

For the reception party, the fashion model opted for an impeccable look, donning a short off-shoulder dress paired with shiny bridal shoes.

She added the perfect finishing touch to her ensemble with a hairpiece that flawlessly matched her dress.