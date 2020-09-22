A Ghanaian man, Rodney Cudjoe, who is making waves albeit negatively in the British media for allegedly defrauding a 68-year-old British grandmother of some £18,000 in a sophisticated romance scam, has denied the claims.

Mr Cudjoe, who married Beth Haining, in 2015 in Accra, Ghana, after allegedly intoxicating her with mind-blowing sex, has been kicked out of his matrimonial home in Redditch, Worcs in the United Kingdom (UK) pending the grant of divorce by the courts.

Miss Haining filed for divorce alleging that Mr Cudjoe had planned all along to scam her by pretending to love her and eventually marrying her in a hurriedly put together wedding in Accra.

But Mr Cudjoe, who is now resident in Birmingham and earnestly seeking asylum, has vehemently refuted the claim of his intention to scam the retired social worker.

He explained that he had been subjected to physical abuse by the granny following disagreements.

“I moved her. It wasn’t an act. I wanted to make it work. The money wasn’t for me. It was for businesses to make a future together,” he explained.

Mr Cudjoe revealed that Miss Haining slapped him multiple times in the face following a squabble over his visa expiry and her refusal to renew it for him.

“My visa was expiring on October 27 but she slapped my face twice in May,” he lamented.

But she insisted that when Mr Cudjoe came to the UK, he changed from a loving, helpful husband to a lazy, irritating and sex-depriving gold digger.

“He didn’t stop moaning and nothing I did was good enough,” she cried out while narrating her ordeal in the hands of Mr Cudjoe.

The romance scam between Mr Cudjoe and Miss Haining is gaining prominence in the United Kingdom as people warn against scams perpetrated by West African young men, especially Nigerians and Ghanaians.