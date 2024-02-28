The government will soon present a Legislative Instrument before Parliament to prohibit the export of bauxite in its raw state, President Akufo-Addo announced.

This move is part of Ghana’s efforts to bolster its industrialization drive.

“Mr. Speaker, to spur our industrialization, we are implementing the Four Project Agenda of the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC), with Projects 1 and 2 already underway, and last month, we signed an agreement for the implementation of Project 3.

“We will lay before this august House, at this First Meeting of this Session of Parliament, a Legislative Instrument to prohibit the export of bauxite in its raw state,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo made the announcement during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) to the 8th Parliament on February 27.

He added that, the government is in the concluding phase of discussions for the establishment of a $450 million refinery to refine the manganese produced in the country.

