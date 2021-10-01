“In the next 20 years, Ghana will transform and will lead Africa,” says the Founder of Pottersville Church International, Bishop Sam Owusu.

He made the declaration on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, stating God has a lot of plans for the country as far as development is concerned.

“God will continue to protect the nation and his peace will reign. I don’t know what will make God leave the country,” he said.

He explained the continuous peace and stability are part of the many unfinished businesses God has with the country.

“There is a strong wind of transformation blowing over the country and very soon, within the next 20 years, Ghana will take over Africa,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Bishop Owusu stressed if the Western world is looking for an African country to trust, it will be Ghana in the coming years.

“I had a revelation about trees sprouting on bare land and God told me that was how he will make Ghana,” he revealed.