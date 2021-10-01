Midfielder Alfred Duncan has excused himself from Ghana’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe due to an injury.

Duncan, who plays for Serie A side, Fiorentina, suffered an injury and is currently nursing a hamstring injury which will keep him out of action throughout the international break.

The former Inter Milan midfielder has communicated the situation with the head coach for the Black Stars, Milovan Rajevac.

The 27-year-old has been out of the national team for almost two years but made a return to the 32-man provisional squad following a strong start in the Serie A this season.

However, it appears that the player’s return to national team action will have to wait a bit.

He has made five appearances for the Italian side this season. After not coming off the bench in his first game and playing 27 minutes in the second league game, Duncan has started the last four matches.

Duncan has not made an appearance for the Black Stars since the 2-0 win over South Africa in 2019, where he played just over 60 minutes.

Meanwhile, Duncan will be replaced by Sheriff FC’s Edmund Addo who has dominated the local media following his impressive outings against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.