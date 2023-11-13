Ghana has successfully secured the hosting rights for the Africa Regional Headquarters of the International Fund for Public Interest Media (IFPIM).

This marks a significant milestone in the country’s commitment to supporting press freedom and the independence of the media.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, alongside the French Minister of State for Development and International Partnerships, Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, during the Paris Peace Forum in France last Thursday (Nov. 10).

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said following a competitive bidding process, the government had not only provided a dedicated office for the IFPIM headquarters but had also pledged to extend diplomatic courtesies to the international staff operating from the Africa Regional Headquarters, to be established in Accra.

The status of the office, he stated, was expected to mirror that of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) office, showcasing Ghana’s strategic position as a hub for regional initiatives.

He gave an assurance that the government would provide the necessary infrastructure and diplomatic courtesies to ensure the smooth operation of IFPIM in Ghana.

The IFPIM

The IFPIM, a global coalition supported by governments, philanthropic organisations and private companies, aims to address structural challenges facing independent journalism in low and middle-income countries.

The fund seeks to chart a course towards long-term economic resilience for media organisations, contributing to the health and sustainability of democratic societies.

It is dedicated to supporting and strengthening independent journalism globally, while addressing challenges faced by media outlets in low and middle-income countries, promoting press freedom and independence.

Benefits for Ghanaian media

At a media briefing to make the announcement, Mr Oppong Nkrumah stressed the substantial benefits the Ghanaian media would derive from IFPIM’s presence.

He said the fund aimed to bolster the media landscape by providing resources, expertise and financial grants.

Also, the partnership with IFPIM will provide capacity-building avenues and technical support for our local media professionals.

“Hosting the Africa Regional Headquarters in Ghana will support the digital expansion of the Ghanaian media, aligning it with the digital evolution of the industry,” the Information Minister further stated.

That, Mr Oppong Nkrumah indicated, aligned with the government’s broader efforts to support the Ghanaian media and improve information integrity, a vital component for the proper functioning of democracy.

He called on other states within the sub-region to enter similar partnerships with IFPIM and to execute programmes that support public interest media because it was a necessity for democracies to thrive and flourish.

