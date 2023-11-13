The idea that broke people should not be in a relationship needs to start applying to women, too. And this is why.

There is no romance without finance. As cliché as that sounds, it’s nothing short of hard-biting, bitter truth. Every marriage and relationship truly needs money to pulsate with proper excitement.

To quickly clear the air on what being broke means. I do not think there is a uniform, universal benchmark for it. It’s more of a personal definition than something that affects everyone in the same manner. So the deal is to set that personal level and cut off people who do not reach it.

That said, it’s only appropriate to add here that I don’t think that it’s wrong for women to curve guys who can’t afford the littlest things, especially if a required level of effort is also absent from such man. If the guy in question has a poor, retrogressive, closed mind, it just makes the curving a lot easier to do.

Everyone has priorities and relationship needs and I can understand the refusal to not date a guy with whom a relationship is going to be made unnecessarily difficult because of money issues.

Although that is not to say all ‘broke’ guys should be curved though. Just as it’s fine to curve guys because they are broke, it’s also fine to be with a broke guy if you trust his ambitions and feel comfortable with his abilities to move past that state in the not-so-distant future.

Any broke, stingy guy who also somehow has a work ethic and mindset of poverty should not feel bad for being curved.

And so shouldn’t broke women, no matter how beautiful, light-skinned or thick they are.

Now this is where I feel the problem lies – women aren’t so comfortable with hearing this kind of truth. But it has to be said that just as women have the freewill to decide that a guy is broke and unfit to be in a relationship with them, guys have that same freewill, too.

And not only do they have the freewill to think like that, they have all the freedom to express that thought.

For too long, quite a lot of women have gotten just by having attractive bodies, fine faces and nothing more.

So it seems that the reality of millennials actively seeking hardworking women, and actually placing a well-stated financial standard on them isn’t particularly sitting well with some.

And guess what? It’s absolutely OK if a woman chooses to focus solely on slaying and glowing her pretty face with nothing else going for her. There’s actually still a market for dependent women.

“…there are still men that love trophy wives and stay-at-home mums but they are petering out and becoming rarer with each Saturday that passes.

“Times have changed and… far gone are the days when more men didn’t mind having women totally dependent on them.”

ALSO READ: