As part of efforts to strengthen the religious ties between Ghana and Burkina Faso, a Burkinabe fortune-teller, Nikiema Amsetu, will be in Ghana on September 24 to hold a mega transformational, healing and progress crusades, which, she says, will bring relief to the citizens and the country.

According to her, the decision to come to Ghana is to raise the faith of people and bring them all forms of healing and spiritual growth.

Such crusades are currently being held in Burkina Faso, where thousands of people from across other African countries attend.

Nikiema Amsetu was born with the foretelling or deep seeing spirits where she has been using that gift to bless, heal, and grow people’s faiths, particularly the poor, sick or marginalized since she was eight years old. She has been doing this in Burkina Faso; yet, the distance does not deter people seeking spiritual help.

But, her team has decided to host a mega crusade here in Ghana this September, which according to her is in fulfilment of promises made to some Ghanaians and the direction by God.

“I am holding this crusade in Ghana because people have been reaching out to ask when I will bring healing and direction to the poor, many of the people who call are unable to travel to Burkina Faso, hence the decision to bring the crusade to them,” she said.

The crusade is said to be interdenominational, where Christians, Muslims among other believers could join. According to Nikiema Amsetu, her calling is not divisive, exploiting nor profit making. What it means is that, the consultations will be done for free.

“I am expecting those who have been burdened for long to come for this crusade, those who want spiritual freedom, healing and other issues, God will use the event to give solutions.”

She expressed not just optimism but certainty due to what revelations she has had prior to her coming to Ghana. The team says Ghanaians will appreciate her extra ordinary gifts from God after the crusade.

According to her, false prophets, those duping people in the name of God will be exposed.

“I had a revelation where many Ghanaians are being abused spiritually by some ‘fake’ men of the spirits or God, my coming there will help Ghanaians do proper discernment, grow their faiths and make them believe more in the existence of God or Allah”

Some Ghanaians who have attended such healing and transformational crusades at Rakisse, a Burkina Faso town, believe her coming to Ghana is a blessing to the people and the land. Fati Seidu who spoke to the news team said she has been transformed by the teachings and the encounters.

“I have been attending these crusades led by Nikiema Amsetu and my life, I can say has never been the same. I have been spiritually fortified, healed and set free from some bondage”. I have been traveling from Ghana to Burkina Faso, so, if she is coming to Ghana, I am happy and entreat everyone to attend her events,” she added.