The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of music platform, Ghana Songs, Bright Dwomoh, has taken a stand against the common misconception that an artiste’s talent is directly tied to their character.

He firmly believes that talent and character are distinct entities that should not be conflated.

According to him, such misconceptions can be damaging and can have a negative impact on the Ghana music industry.

Also, Mr Dwomoh has warned that such misconceptions could deter investors’ support as they may be worried about questionable characters of industry players.

He has therefore emphasised the importance of separating an artist’s talent from their behaviour, urging the public to judge artists based on their music and performances rather than their offstage actions.

“Talent and character should not be equated, and it is crucial to recognise the distinction between the two,” he said.

By challenging this misconception, he hopes to contribute to a more supportive and flourishing music industry in Ghana.

