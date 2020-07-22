The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League has been scheduled to start on October 31 with an entirely different format, Adomonline.com can confirm.
The 2019/20 season was truncated due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
Football in the West African country came to a standstill in mid-March and after a marathon meeting on June 30, the Executive Council announced the annulment of the season.
However, information gathered by Asempa Sports suggests that the 18 teams will be divided into two Zones, i.e., Northern Zone and Southern Zone.
Northern teams
- Asante Kotoko
- Ashanti Gold
- Aduana Stars
- Berekum Chelsea
- Bechem United
- King Faisal
- Medeama SC
- Eleven Wonders
- Legon Cities FC
Southern teams
- Dreams FC
- Karela United
- Hearts of Oak
- Accra Great Olympic
- Elmina Sharks
- WAFA SC
- Inter Allies
- Ebusua Dwarfs
- Liberty Professionals
This new calendar will help synchronise the Ghana Premier League with the European calendar.
Meanwhile, the transfer window opens on August 31 and ends on October 31.
Asante Kotoko and Ashgold have been given the nod to represent Ghana in the Caf inter-club competition next season.