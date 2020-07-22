The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League has been scheduled to start on October 31 with an entirely different format, Adomonline.com can confirm.

The 2019/20 season was truncated due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Football in the West African country came to a standstill in mid-March and after a marathon meeting on June 30, the Executive Council announced the annulment of the season.

However, information gathered by Asempa Sports suggests that the 18 teams will be divided into two Zones, i.e., Northern Zone and Southern Zone.

Northern teams

Asante Kotoko

Ashanti Gold

Aduana Stars

Berekum Chelsea

Bechem United

King Faisal

Medeama SC

Eleven Wonders

Legon Cities FC

Southern teams

Dreams FC

Karela United

Hearts of Oak

Accra Great Olympic

Elmina Sharks

WAFA SC

Inter Allies

Ebusua Dwarfs

Liberty Professionals

This new calendar will help synchronise the Ghana Premier League with the European calendar.

Meanwhile, the transfer window opens on August 31 and ends on October 31.

Asante Kotoko and Ashgold have been given the nod to represent Ghana in the Caf inter-club competition next season.