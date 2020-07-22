Trezeguet has given Aston Villa a brilliant chance of avoiding relegation; if they can match whatever result Bournemouth and Watford get on the final day.

Arsenal, meanwhile were short on zest and short on ideas, so remain 10th and on course for their lowest league finish in a quarter of a century.

Arsenal dominated possession in the opening quarter but could not force Pepe Reina to make a save as, gradually, Villa inched into the game.

Then, on 27 minutes, Conor Hourihane’s wicked corner swerved across the box and Trezeguet met it beautifully to put his team ahead.

Villa played well thereafter, and Keinan Davis ought to have settled the game when sent through by Jack Grealish, a mistake that was almost punished moments later when Eddie Nketiah headed against the bar.

But, unlike on Sunday against Everton, Villa managed to hold on and out of nowhere are now favourites to stay in the Premier League.