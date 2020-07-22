The Professional Football Association of Ghana [PFAG] has donated its Covid-19 relief package to Women football.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in the disbursement of the CAF/FIFA Covid-19 relief fund allocated $2,000 to PFAG.

Women football were given a total of $160,000.

However, Executive Member of PFAG, Yusif Alhassan Chibsah in an interview with Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show revealed that his outfit has offered to donate their share to Women football to help provide them with insurance.

“PFAG has offered to donate our share of the Covid-19 to Women football,” he said.

“We can choose to keep the money to run our association but we have thought through that Women football needs insurance package so we have donated our share to help the Women footballers get an insurance package.

Yusif Chibsah

“PFAG is providing insurance package for the male footballers in the elite division so want the same thing for the female footballers. We are footing the insurance bill for the male footballers for the next two years.

“We want all other associations to join to help raise the standard of the Ghana Premier League because when we are able to take good care of our players, they will stay in the league which will help us get more sponsors,” he added.

The Ghana FA has received a total package of $1.8m from CAF/FIFA as relief package following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.