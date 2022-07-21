The Ghana Police Service is the most corrupt institution in the country, a research conducted by Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), together with other stakeholders, has stated.

In total, 24 institutions were sampled for the said survey.

The research was christened; Corruption in Ghana, People’s Experiences and Views.

The survey aimed to unearth corrupt institutions and provide data that will guide the formulation of policies in arresting the menace.

According to the survey, more than 17.4 million bribes were paid in 2021 with police officers topping the list of officials who take bribes at 53.2%.

Ghana Immigration Service Officers and GRA customs officers followed in that order.

The two institutions garnered 37.4% and 33.6% respectively, while elected government representatives are at the bottom of the list at 2.9%.

The survey also stated that people with the highest level of (tertiary) education were 1.6 times more likely to have paid a bribe than people with no formal education.

Again, 10 out of the 16 regions in the country recorded a bribery prevalence higher than the national average.

There are, however, sizable variations across the 16 regions of the country.

The prevalence of bribery in the Bono East, Savannah and Volta regions, for example, is substantially lower than the national rate, at 11.8, 14.5 and 19.1 per cent, respectively.

Also in the Western North, Ahafo and North East regions, bribery is substantially higher, at 53.4, 47.0 and 41.9 per cent, respectively.