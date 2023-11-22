Huawei and other business partners have received assurances from First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo that Ghana is fully committed to collaborating closely to help eliminate the gender gap and improve the lives of Ghanaians.

Mrs Akufo-Addo made the promise when she graced the Huawei 2023 Sustainability Forum on Monday.

The forum was themed, Thrive Together with Tech: Realising Sustainable Development.

The First Lady addressing participants said Ghana has advanced its cause of sustainability in all of the economic sectors.

With Ghana as the first West African country to build a floating Hydro-Solar Hybrid plant in the Bono region in its quest to diversify energy mix, she highlight the progress made so far.

She noted the solar hybrid plant does not only power the country’s grid but has also revitalised industry and improved the quality of life.

“Significantly this plant will fuel a cashew factory in the Bono region and create employment for over 800 citizens including women.

This cashew plant will not only provide employment opportunities but also equip beneficiaries with the necessary skillset to make a living on their own,” Mrs Akufo-Addo said.

She lauded Huawei for the significant contribution in stimulating the Ghanaian economy, adding that, her experience working with Huawei has been encouraging.

The First Lady indicated that, as part of the partnership, over 6000 students and traders have been trained within two years.

“I would like to commend the Bui Power Authority, Meinergy who owns the factory, and Huawei for contributing their quota in support of this initiative to create employment opportunities for Ghanaians, especially women.

Together we have worked tirelessly in building the skills capacity of females in rural areas,” she added.

ALSO READ: