Leading ICT Company, Huawei Ghana, has offered 50 outstanding Ghanaian tertiary ladies the opportunity to take part in its global flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, “Seeds for the Future 2022”.

The program, which began on October 31 climaxed on November 7, 2022 at the Huawei Ghana Office in Accra with a Tech4Good competition among 11 teams from Finland, Baltics, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Ghana.

The Tech4Good project is an initiative started in 2021 under the Huawei Seeds for the Future digital skills training program. The program comes in the form of a competition designed to help young adults learn about latest trends in digitalization and enable them explore how digital technologies can address common societal problems.

After the first and second round of the competition, two teams from Ghana (Peerless Techies and The Ace Seeds) and one team from Iceland (Niceland) made it to finals. The winner of the Tech4Good competition is expected to be announced on 9th November, 2022, after which a national awards ceremony will be held on 17th November, 2022 to celebrate outstanding student and teams from Ghana.

Speaking during the official launch of the 2022 Seeds for the Future Program in Ghana, the Deputy Managing Director of Huawei Ghana, Mr. Kweku Essuman Quansah, indicated that, the dedication of this year’s Seeds for the Future program to females, falls in line with the company’s commitment to promote the participation of more women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

The program, according to Mr. Quansah, will equip participants with the requisite leadership and ICT skills needed to keep them relevant in the ICT ecosystem. He further revealed that the Tech4Good project will build on their problem-solving skills and groom them to become independent thinkers with support from their designated project mentors.

The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Hon. Ama Pomaa Boateng, during the official launch of the program also applauded Huawei for its commitment aimed at harnessing the potential of young women, to enable them compete equitably in the ICT space.

According to her Huawei, in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization have successfully trained over 25,000 Senior High School (SHS) Girls in Cyber Security and Privacy Protection this year, with over 40 Senior High Schools benefiting from the initiative.

The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalization encouraged the 2022 Seeds for the Future beneficiaries to take the eight-days intensive online training seriously and place Ghana on top of the Global Seeds ladder.

So far, the Huawei Seeds for the Future program has benefitted 220 tertiary students with 50 per cent of the beneficiaries being females.