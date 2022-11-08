Strategic Communication Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa) and the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement are set to deliver an enchanting December edition of the exciting Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS).

The December edition of the Show was introduced in 2021 to usher in the 10th anniversary of the main GGFS and has become a regular annual activity.



UNLEASHING GROWTH-SPREAD THE LOVE is the theme for this Christmas edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show, which will take place from Thursday 8th December to Monday 12th December, 2022 at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park.

The Show will witness exciting activities such as exhibition, gardening workshops and masterclasses for adults and children, garden playground for children, Christmas family activities, as well as a Paint and Sip Session.

Stratcomm Africa’s annual end-of-year thanksgiving service, Praise Jam, will also once again take place in the Park on the 11th of December 2022.



Garden and Flower Show exhibitors are poised to meet your garden needs with a wide variety of plants, garden ornaments, furniture and other garden- themed items, such as clothing and many others, to contribute to sprucing up your homes and surroundings for Christmas whilst also contributing to the fight against Climate Change and Environmental Degradation.

The theme, UNLEASHING GROWTH – SPREAD THE LOVE, encourages all to take actions to contribute to a Greener, Cleaner, Healthier, Wealthier and a more Beautiful Ghana.



Esther A. N Cobbah, CEO of Stratcomm Africa and Convener of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, says, “Christmas is a time of love, we call on all to show love for each other and spread love, including showing love to the earth on which we live. Climate change and environmental degradation threaten our very existence and we all have a duty to fight to protect Mother Earth. As we are aware, COP27 is ongoing now and we encourage all to take responsibility and contribute to the fight against environmental degradation.”

“We all have a role to play” she added.

“There is health, beauty, wealth and more in protecting the earth, so this Christmas and beyond, go on, love the earth and spread the love,” she added.



Earlier this year, the Movement celebrated 10 years since its inception and reaffirmed the commitment to contributing to the realization of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through promoting a Greener, Cleaner, Healthier, Wealthier, more beautiful Ghana.



Stratcomm Africa, through the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, continues to empower all Ghanaians to adopt Eco friendly lifestyles and help promote sustainable living.





ABOUT THE GHANA GARDEN AND FLOWER SHOW



The innovative Ghana Garden and Flower Movement (GGFM) was initiated by Strategic Communications Africa, Ltd. (Stratcomm Africa) in 2013 when the first. Ghana Garden and Flower Show, the flagship activity of the movement, was also held.

The movement seeks to contribute to the realization of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) by creating awareness among Ghanaians about the commercial, aesthetic, psychological and health benefits of, horticulture floriculture and agriculture in general.

It seeks to celebrate Ghana’s unique flora and fauna, herbs, spices and vegetables whilst pointing people to the income generating and job creation opportunities inherent in them. The Show is designed to showcase horticulture and floriculture in Ghana and stimulate awareness of the potential for national development and improved livelihoods from harnessing this industry.

The benefits from such harnessing of Ghana’s natural resources are expressed in the tag line of the movement- A GREENER, CLEANER, HEALTHIER, WEALTHIER MORE BEAUTIFUL GHANA.

ABOUT STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS AFRICA LTD (STRATCOMM AFRICA)



Stratcomm Africa is a total Communication, Reputation Management, Events Management and Research Agency specializing in evolving and implementing communications strategies for companies, individuals and governmental institutions in both national and international settings. Stratcomm Africa is proudly collaborating with its partners to promote and deepen a Gardening and Flower culture in Ghana.

Stratcomm Africa believes in using communications to stimulate socio-economic development. By organizing the Ghana Garden and Flower Show and promoting a Garden and Flower Movement in Ghana, Stratcomm Africa is using its expertise to generate awareness among Ghanaians about available natural resources for livelihood enhancements and national development, particularly in respect of environmental conservation, job creation, income generation and general beautification.



Stratcomm Africa is also facilitating information sharing, knowledge transfer and skill development through its role in the Garden and Flower Show and related conferences and workshops. Stratcomm Africa is also using the Ghana Garden and Flower Show to reinforce Ghana’s position as a compelling investment and tourist destination through the promotion of beautiful Gardens and Flowers in Ghana.

Media Contact Person

Ms. Emmanuella Yamoah

0209045128