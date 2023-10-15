Ghana coach, Chris Hughton, says the Black Stars were not familiar with the Bank of America Stadium, unlike Mexico, following their defeat in the international friendly game.

The four-time African champions clashed with the CONCACAF champions in their first friendly game in Charlotte, USA on Sunday dawn.

A sloppy two goals in the second half ended Chris Hughton’s unbeaten start as Black Stars coach.

Speaking at the post-match presser, the former Brighton boss said Mexico were a tough opposition because they were used to the playing surface.

“I think we knew we were up against a very good Mexican team playing at home on a surface that they are used to so we knew it was going to be a tough opposition. I thought in the first half period we coped well even though we didn’t create the amount of chances that we would have liked to have done but I think we had reasonable good control of the game” Hughton said.

After a goalless first-half, Mexico took the lead in the 57th minute through PSV forward, Hirving Lozano, who picked on Ghana’s poor defensive organisation to slice home at the right post of Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

The North Americans doubled their advantage in the 72nd minute through Dynamo Moscow’s Uriel Antuna.

The 26-year-old picked a through ball that split Ghana’s defence before putting it away to condemn Ghana to the defeat.

The Black Stars will next face the United States on Wednesday dawn at 12:30 A.M at the Geodis Park in Tennessee.

The games form part of Black Stars preparations ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

