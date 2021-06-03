A 31-year-old English tutor at the Ghana National College in Cape Coast, Sheila Afful, met her untimely death when she was hit by a car at the school’s entrance.

She died on the spot.

The incident happened on Wednesday at about 11:am when the deceased was on her way to classes.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital morgue.

According to witnesses, the driver, who is a female Police constable stationed at Twifo-Praso, was descending the hills of the school but lost control of the vehicle and landed on the deceased at the pedestrian path of the school’s gate after the car somersaulted several times.

The vehicle in the process slammed into a motorcycle belonging to a security officer parked at the gate.

According to sources, the Police constable had gone to the school to visit her brother who is a student.

The witness said the Police towed the vehicle away after the accident.

A family member of the deceased, who pleaded anonymity, described the deceased as a smart, intelligent, promising and determined woman who was pursuing her PhD programme at the University of Cape Coast.

The Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Mrs Irene Serwaah Oppong, who confirmed the story, said investigations have begun.